Myra Janet Overmyer Coffman Headley of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 due to COVID-19. She was 72 years old.



Myra was born December 29, 1947 in Pasadena, TX to Edgar and Anna Marie Overmyer.



She loved Jesus, Elvis, Dr. Pepper, and her family. It became a beloved tradition for her to call family members to sing "Happy Birthday" on their special days.



Myra loved taking care of people and spent many years as a CNA working in hospitals, nursing homes, and finally in-home health care. After her health declined, she passed the time by crocheting winter scarves for the homeless.



She is survived by a brother, George (Jane) Overmyer of Texas; two daughters, Trina (Jon) Reynolds of Horn Lake, MS and Nancy (Bryan) Neal of Green Cove Springs, FL; a son, Ronnie Coffman of Colt, AR; ten grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.



Henderson Funeral Home of Hernando, MS has handled current arrangements. The family will hold a memorial service in Myra's honor as soon as it is deemed safe to gather.



