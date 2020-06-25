"…Up death rode to the Great White Throne,

And waited for God's Command.

And God said: 'Go down, death, go down…and bring her to Me.

…

Weep not-weep not,

She is not dead;

She's resting in the bosom of Jesus."

--James Weldon Johnson



On June 21, 2020, peacefully, quietly, almost perfectly still, Nan Ingram Landess went Home to be with the Lord.



She was born to Allie Stainback ("Pete") and Mae McCutchen Ingram on November 6, 1935, in Jackson, TN, joining her then 4-year old sister Jean Claire. She grew up strong in the Lord in a home full of love, laughter, books, and fun. After graduating from Jackson High School in 1953, she finished one year at Murray State College in Kentucky before transferring to Memphis State. In 1957, she graduated, married Burns Landess, and moved to Omaha, Nebraska where he was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. During their one year there, she taught grade school with high accolades from faculty, parents, and students. The next year they returned home for good to Memphis and began raising their family. In a houseful of very active boys and men, she did not receive the praise, recognition, and appreciation due to an outstanding wife and mother until far too late.



She truly enjoyed and was at her best getting family and friends together for dinners, parties, bridge, tennis, travel. Apart from her family, her true passions were tennis and bridge, which brought out quite the competitive streak! We were all grateful that she was not a gambler because, had she been, she would have laid down bets in those competitions!



Nan was predeceased by her parents, husband, and sister. She leaves two sons, Mike (Deanne) and Ben (Katya), two grandchildren (Olivia and Paul) all of Memphis; and a nephew (Sean) and a niece (Megan) of Houston, TX. She also leaves three very close lifelong friends from school days in Jackson, TN: Beverly Root Hall, Kay Horton Kinard, and Nancy Allen Fishman.



A graveside service will be held at Riverton Cemetery at 105 Riverview Circle, Cherokee, AL at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 27.

