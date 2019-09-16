|
Nancie Lee Carter "Memaw", age 81, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019.
She met her cherished and loving husband, Jimmy Carter in Memphis. They married in 1958 and enjoyed 59 beautiful years together before he preceded her in death. Following her marriage to Jimmy, she went to work for National Guard Products beginning at an entry-level position and retiring as the Vice President of Sales in 2004 after 42 years of service.
In her leisure time, Nancie played softball for the Memphis Police Wives' team along with her oldest daughter and was coached by her husband. She bowled on several different leagues throughout the years with her daughters. Nancie was an avid reader and crossword puzzle worker. She also enjoyed travel through her company and vacations with her family.
She is survived by her three daughters Debbie Anderson (Neil Anderson), Cindy Warren (Benny Warren), and Leslie Northam (Damon Northam), her 6 grandchildren, Niki Hanba (Jonathan Hanba), Jonathan Carter, Carter Anderson, Mathew Warren (Kalyn Warren), Nicholas Warren, Chandler Northam (Claire Northam), and her 6 great-grandchildren Alex, Ethan, Zoey, Jonesy, Delaney, and Rowdy.
She is now joined with Jimmy again.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made on behalf of Mrs. Carter to Special Olympics of Tennessee.
A graveside service for Nancie will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FamilyFuneralMemphis.com for the Carter family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 16, 2019