Nancy Carroll Lipscomb
1943 - 2020
Nancy Carroll Lipscomb, 77 of Germantown died August 15, 2020. Born in Madison, Wisconsin on January 12, 1943 to John and Marion Carroll, Nancy graduated from J.T. Wright School for Girls and attended the University of Alabama. Her hobbies included tennis, sewing, golf, skiing and teaching the inter city ladies how to sew and her passion was designing and marketing children's clothes. She owned the Caboodle and Lydia's Child.

She is survived by her children, Tommy (Holly) Lipscomb and Michelle Lipscomb; grandchildren, Cameron Dooley, John and Henry Lipscomb; sister, Susan Muller Culp. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William John Carroll.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 22 at 3:00 PM at Memphis Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of traditional gifts, donations may be made to My Cup of Tea, 3028 Carnes, Memphis, TN, 38111 (901)-614-9769.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 20, 2020.
