Nancy Lee, 82, passed away peacefully in her home in Southaven, MS on October 31, 2020. She was born in Kaiping, Guangdong to Low Moon and Kai Yin Chuey. She lived in Hong Kong and New York City before settling in the Memphis area. Mrs. Lee and her husband owned and operated Jade East Restaurant for over 20 years. Known for her cooking, especially her spaghetti or chicken and rice, she was liked by all that were fortunate enough to know her. Most of her conversations began with "Have you eaten yet?" and ended with a plate and chopsticks. She was tiny in stature but had a big heart and an even bigger laugh heard often while playing Mahjong with her friends or joking around with her grandkids. A peaceful spirit, she will be sorely missed.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Sheu Chong Lee, and a son, Arthur Lee.



She leaves behind her siblings Irene Wong of New York, Catherine Gee of Texas, Dorothy Dunn of California, Jeannie Dunn, and William Joe of Tennessee; her three sons, Jerry Lee (Nguyet), Chester Lee (Ping), Jeffrey Lee (Melissa),and a daughter, Jessie Tankersley (Dr. Michael); her twenty-five grandchildren, Jennifer Wilkins (Rob), Juliet Hedgepeth (Mike), Justin Lee, Allison Lee, Christine Lee, Elizabeth Lee, David Lee, Millie Lee, Meredith Lee, Sammy Lee, Maddie Lee, Noah Lee, Michael Tankersley Jr. (Sara), Jonathan Tankersley (Nathaly), Abigail Tankersley, Stephen Tankersley (Molly), Andrew Tankersley, Rebecca Tankersley, Anna Tankersley, Sarah Tankersley, Lydia Tankersley, Samuel Tankersley, Faith Tankersley, Rachel Tankersley, and Chloe Tankersley; and seven great-grandchildren, Conor Wilkins, Liam Wilkins, Corinne Wilkins, Dylan Hedgepeth, Aiden Hedgepeth, Hazel Tankersley, and Ezekiel Tankersley.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. Burial will follow Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at Memorial Park Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store