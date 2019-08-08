|
Nancy Woods Muse, 93, died on Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Memphis after a long and interesting life. She was born in Memphis on May 20, 1926, the middle child of Everett D. and Jessie Adams Woods. She attended Idlewild Elementary School and graduated from Lausanne School when it was on Central near Belvedere. She attended Southwestern at Memphis, now Rhodes College, where she was a member of Chi Omega. After two years at Southwestern, she told her parents they were wasting their money and enrolled instead at the Memphis Academy of Art on Adams. She was for many years an active member of the Junior League but resigned later as a sustainer. She married Kruger E. Muse in 1957, and the couple had two daughters.
Known for her creativity and spontaneity, she was happiest when painting. Many will remember her best for her children's portraits. She enjoyed scrounging yard sales, and sometimes curbs, for items to paint or repair and place in one of several antique booths she maintained in various venues over the years. She took a part-time position in the gift shop at the Pink Palace in the mid-nineties. She enjoyed her colleagues there as well as the groups of children that came through and remained there well into her eighties. Dubbed a "free spirit" by her goddaughter, Lawrence Wyckoff Carson, of Savannah, GA, she was one of a kind. A crossword aficionado, she habitually completed the New York Times Sunday puzzle in ink without filling in all the spaces. She painted everything in her path, including her own eyeglasses if she found them wanting. Although never an academic, she could hear a grammatical error in a TV commercial from anywhere in the house and call out a correction.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of thirty years, Kruger E. Muse, and her sister, Jessie Woods Falls. She is survived by her brother, Everett D. Woods, Jr. of Neenah, WI; daughters Nancy Woods Muse and Sarah Muse Boywid (Bill), both of Memphis; three grandchildren, William Boywid (Elizabeth), Christopher Boywid (Laura), and Katie Branson (Rick); and four great-grandchildren, Odin, Bambi Rose, Dexter, and Dauphine Violetta.
An informal celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the ballroom of the Pink Palace Museum.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to MIFA, the Center, or the organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 8, 2019