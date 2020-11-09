, age 79, passed away November 6, 2020. She was born August 16, 1941 in Velma, Mississippi to Nellie Gray Whalen and James Stewart Person. She was raised in Water Valley, Mississippi and loved playing basketball. Nancy received her master's degree in education from the University of Mississippi. She was a second grade teacher and an educator in DeSoto County, Mississippi and Shelby County, Tennessee. She was a former member of First United Methodist Church, Southaven, Mississippi. She enjoyed gardening and walking. She loved being "Nana" to her grandchildren.Nancy is survived by her daughter, Dyanna Randall (Cal); son, David Sheffield (Molly); grandchildren, Dylan Randall, Dallas Randall, Dawson Sheffield, Reagan Sheffield, and Gavin Sheffield; siblings, Patricia Hawkins, James Person, and Joy Windham; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Johnny Person.