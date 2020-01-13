|
|
|
Nancy Bowman Quinn, 78, of Cordova, TN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020, surrounded by family.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Lucy (Wilson) Bowman of Beattyville, KY, and her granddaughter Rachel Hooten of Germantown, TN.
Nancy will be cherished and remembered by her husband of 56 years, Mike Quinn; her daughters Tracy Quinn Hooten (Matt) of Germantown, TN and Lesley Quinn of Memphis, TN; her three siblings, Colleen Bradley (Bill) of Richmond, KY, Greta Payne (Bob) of Lexington, KY, and Sammy Bowman (Helen) of Beattyville, KY; her grandchildren Samuel Hooten and Sarah Hooten of Germantown, TN, whom she loved dearly. She also leaves a host of other cherished relatives and dear friends.
As a young adult, she attended secretarial school and then worked as a secretary for several years. She spent time during her early adulthood in Lexington, KY, and in Louisville, KY. In 1969, she moved with her family to Memphis, TN, where she lived the remaining years of her life. She was a dedicated and loving wife and mother, and a fun-loving and doting grandmother. She was a long-time parishioner at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bartlett, TN.
Nancy was kind and gentle. Generous with her time and her heart, she will be remembered as unselfishly devoting herself to her family, and for her love for children. She will also be remembered for her sense of humor and her laugh.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11:00, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 8151 Poplar Ave., Germantown, TN.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Ann Arbor, MI 734-994-4442, to St. Ann Catholic Church in Bartlett, TN or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Germantown, TN
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 13, 2020