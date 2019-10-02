|
Nathan Alan Hill, son of Mark and Diana Hill, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at home at the age of 30.
Known by "Nate" to his friends, Nathan was born in Memphis, Tennessee on March 1, 1989. He graduated from Collierville High School in the class of 2007. He attended the University of Tennessee at Martin and then graduated from Middle Tennessee State University. His working career included time spent with State Farm Insurance Company and National Lift Company.
In high school, Nathan worked at Spring Creek Ranch. He loved to play golf which he played with his Uncle Mark. He loved all sports and especially enjoyed watching the Memphis Tigers, Grizzlies and the Tennessee Titans.
Nathan had a magnetic and outgoing personality. He never met a stranger. He had a kind heart and was very loving. Especially to his family that was very important to him.
Along with his parents, Nathan is survived by his brother Adam Hill; paternal grandparents Dennie & Mary Jacqueline Hill; aunt Marcia Law; uncle Mark Singleton and several cousins.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Tuesday, the 8th of October from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at The Orchard Church, 3690 S. Houston Levee Road, Collierville, TN 38017.
Online condolences, floral offerings and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 2, 2019