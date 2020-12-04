Nell Quarles, 87, Cordova, Tennessee passed away December 2nd, 2020.



She was born to the late Linder and Clara Morgan on May 5th, 1933 in Bruce, Mississippi. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Lindsey Chrestman and 8 siblings.



Nell is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gene Quarles; her daughters, Pam Chrestman, Pat Poindexter (Roger); and her grandchildren, Morgan and Ryan Poindexter.



A graveside service will be at 10:00am on Tuesday, December 8th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.

