Nell Quarles
1933 - 2020
Nell Quarles, 87, Cordova, Tennessee passed away December 2nd, 2020.

She was born to the late Linder and Clara Morgan on May 5th, 1933 in Bruce, Mississippi. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Lindsey Chrestman and 8 siblings.

Nell is survived by her husband of 68 years, Gene Quarles; her daughters, Pam Chrestman, Pat Poindexter (Roger); and her grandchildren, Morgan and Ryan Poindexter.

A graveside service will be at 10:00am on Tuesday, December 8th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
