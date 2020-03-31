|
Nellie Summerlin
1939 – 2020
Nellie Rogers Summerlin, age 80, resident of Mason, Tennessee and wife of Tommy Summerlin, departed this life Monday morning, March 30, 2020 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville.
Nellie was born June 19, 1939 in Braden, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Harry A. Rogers, Sr. and Bertha Louise Scott Rogers. She was a graduate of Fayette County High School in 1957 and was a homemaker throughout her life. She was a member of Belmont Methodist Church in Mason and enjoyed chatting with her friends and family.
Mrs. Summerlin is survived by her husband of 51 years, Tommy Summerlin of Mason, TN; three daughters, Bertha Wilkerson (Bill) of Mason, TN, Betty Jo Tapp (Randall) of Mason, TN and Matilda "Tilly" Sanders (Mike) of Murray, KY; her stepdaughter, Verlene Summerlin (Michelle) of Doerun, GA; her sister, Debbie Summerlin (Jimmy) of Middleton, TN; nine grandchildren, Matthew Summerlin (Mason), Joey Tompkins (Hope), Nikki Gruthoff (Greg), Janet Tapp, Emma Tapp, Robert Tapp, Amanda Wheeler, Claudia Tyson, McKenzie Murphy, Austin Sanders and Kamber Sanders; and eight great-grandchildren.
Due to current national conditions and the family's concern for the health and well-being of others, the family will have a service at a later date.
The family requests that memorials be directed to the , 5101 Wheelis Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 31, 2020