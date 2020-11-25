, 87, of Sweetwater, Tennessee passed away November 23rd, 2020.She was born to the late Elmer and Nina Taylor in Bald Knob, Arkansas on December 11th, 1932. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Lee Gatlin, Charlie Clabo, John E. Jones; her daughter Rhonda Richardson; and her grandson, Christopher Paine.She was a charter member of Range Hills Baptist Church in Memphis and a member of First Baptist of Sweetwater, Tennessee. She retired from Conwood Corporation after 38 years.Nena is survived by her daughters, Debra Paine (George), Linda Collins (Rob); her brothers, Sonny Beasley (Sue), Marvin Beasley (Joann); her sister, Joann Yarbrough (Butch); granddaughters, Lindsay Collins, Lori Lackey, Ashley Hardin; and 6 great-grandchildren.