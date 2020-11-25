1/1
Nena (Gatlin) Jones
1932 - 2020
Nena Gatlin Jones, 87, of Sweetwater, Tennessee passed away November 23rd, 2020.

She was born to the late Elmer and Nina Taylor in Bald Knob, Arkansas on December 11th, 1932. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Lee Gatlin, Charlie Clabo, John E. Jones; her daughter Rhonda Richardson; and her grandson, Christopher Paine.

She was a charter member of Range Hills Baptist Church in Memphis and a member of First Baptist of Sweetwater, Tennessee. She retired from Conwood Corporation after 38 years.

Nena is survived by her daughters, Debra Paine (George), Linda Collins (Rob); her brothers, Sonny Beasley (Sue), Marvin Beasley (Joann); her sister, Joann Yarbrough (Butch); granddaughters, Lindsay Collins, Lori Lackey, Ashley Hardin; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00pm on Friday, November 27th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9013885135
