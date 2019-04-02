Resources More Obituaries for Neva Ault Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Neva B Ault

1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Neva B Ault, age 84, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Neva was born on August 9, 1934.



She was a retired nurse and enjoyed crocheting and her dog Tina.



Neva was preceded in death by her husband; George Ault, and her daughter, Diane Oswalt.



She is survived by her children; Paul Mitchell, Kitty Rachal, Roy Mitchell, and Neva Ulhmer, 13 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her siblings; Joe Branch, Michael Branch, Debbie Clifton, and Judith Leger.



The family will receive friends for Neva will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, followed by a graveside service from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM.



Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 2, 2019