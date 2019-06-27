Services Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 (901) 767-8930 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Nicholson Perkins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nicholson B "N.B." Perkins Sr.

1927 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Nicholson B. (N.B.) Perkins, Sr. died on Father's Day June 16, 2019 at the age of 92.



N.B. leaves his devoted wife of 64 years, Betty Wilkinson Perkins; his children, Nicholson B. Perkins, Jr. (Carolyn), Daniel Dashiel Perkins (Heather), and Elizabeth Perkins Bauman; five grandchildren, Jacob Holden Fowler (Abigail), Nicholson B. Perkins, III (Rachel), Nathan Alfred Perkins, Allyson Grace Perkins, and Kathryn Elizabeth Perkins; and his sister, Barbara Perkins Turner.



N.B. was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Holden Perkins, and his daughter, Dianne Humphrey Fowler; his parents, Alfred H. D. Perkins, Jr., and Mary Humphrey Perkins; and siblings, Blanche Perkins Stone, Beverley Perkins Kallaher, A.H.D. Perkins III, Mary Perkins Hartney, Hewitt Craik Perkins, and John Richard Perkins.



He also leaves a host of friends and family who treasured him.



N.B. was a lifelong resident of Memphis, TN. He was graduated from Central High School and attended Memphis State University and Rhode Island School of Design. He was a standing member of The Greatest Generation and served with honor and distinction in the Navy during World War II. N.B. and Betty were married in 1955 and recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary; to this day, he was always proud to mention how lucky he'd been to marry the reigning Miss Esso Standard Oil. N.B. had a magnetic, one of a kind personality; he was blessed with many talents, skills and interests; his zest for life rang true in that he lived life large and to the fullest. He was a vigorous, energetic entrepreneur, pioneering several unique and challenging business ventures; the latest being a hidden safe company (Custom Security | Hidden Safes), still in business today after 40 years. His ambition and tireless work ethic allowed him to work well into his 80's. He was an artist with a love for drawing that carried on well into his twilight years. He was one of those guys who could build anything with his hands, and was an avid outdoorsman who dearly loved fishing, hunting and anything to do with guns; one of his most treasured passions was flying airplanes. He was positive, charismatic, confident and engaging, and his sense of humor and larger than life personality drew people in. He was a fascinating storyteller who could captivate his audience when he spoke. He made people feel comfortable and accepted; somehow they always left feeling good about themselves. He especially cherished time spent with family and friends; one of his favorite things to do was planning and hosting festivities, from cookouts and poker parties to full scale shindigs. N.B. always thought big in an "old school" fashion, both in business and his personal life. Above all, his family was the most important thing in his life; family gatherings and celebrations were his greatest joy. Indeed, truly a life well spent.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1:30 p.m., all at Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. A reception will follow all services in the Parkside Event Center at Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be directed to:

Sons of Confederate Veterans / Nathan Bedford Forrest Camp 215, ATTN: Knox Martin, 1176 Dearing Rd. Memphis 38117

, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis 38105

Published in The Daily Memphian on June 27, 2019