Nicklas (Nick) D. Russell went home to be with the Lord on June 24, 2019. He left this earth too soon after a courageous battle against Non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He will be dearly missed by those who loved and cared for him.



Nick was proud of his time served in the Navy and the structure and discipline he learned there. He had a generous nature and always wanted to help his loved ones as well as people or animals he came across who were in need. Nick was music and movie buff and had a silly and contagious sense of humor.



He is survived by his mother Maria Russell, father David Russell; and brothers Will and Dave Russell.



A gathering for family and friends will be held at his brother Will's house on July 6th.



The family requests any donations to be sent to the West Cancer Clinic.



Published in The Daily Memphian on June 28, 2019