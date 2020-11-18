Nicklaus Andrew Carter
, age 21, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Nicklaus was born December 16, 1998, in Memphis, TN to Rebekah Yopp Carter and Michael Lee Carter. He was a 2017 graduate of Overton High School where he was the Captain of the Swim Team, a member of the Key Club, and a member of the Choir. He was a member of the Memphis Boys Choir, served many years as a camp counselor with The Special Olympics
, and was a member of the White Station Church of Christ.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his grandparents; Martha Yopp, Jim and Betty Carter, numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather; Ruble H. Yopp.Visitation will be 11:00 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020, at White Station Church of Christ, 1107 Colonial Rd, Memphis, TN 38117. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM. A private burial will occur at Memorial Park Funeral Home And Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to The Special Olympics.
