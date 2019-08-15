|
Nickolas Michael Little, age 28, of Drummonds, TN passed away Monday morning, August 12th, 2019 in a motorcycle accident. He was born on October 18th, 1990. He grew up in Bartlett, TN and graduated from Bolton High School in 2008.
Nickolas was a kind-hearted young man who would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He would go out of his way to lend a helping hand even when nothing was asked of him. Those he loved, he loved completely, selflessly, and unconditionally.
While working at Northern Tool, Nick recently graduated as valedictorian from Delta Technical College with honors for welding. He was skilled at his trade and excited for the future of his career. He truly lived his life to the fullest doing things he loved such as spending time with his family (playing aggravation as much as possible), attending concerts, working on cars and anything mechanical, being with his girlfriend and daughter, riding with his brother, and focusing on the next chapter of his life. He had a skill for drawing and enjoyed doing so. He loved children and spending time with his nieces and nephews any chance he got.
His stepbrother, Brandon Perry, preceded him in death.
Nickolas is survived by his mother, Nickie Little; father and stepmother, Patrick and Marsha Little; his two brothers, Patrick (Alexandra) and Seth (Samantha) Little; his step-brother, Nickolas Perry; and his companion, Jordan Conwill and their daughter, Annistyn; his nephews Cameron, Maddox, and soon to be Weston; and his nieces Emmie and Olivia. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Family will receive friends on August 16th, 2019 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm with the Memorial Service starting at 6:00 pm and Reception from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens at 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to The .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 15, 2019