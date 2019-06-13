Resources More Obituaries for Nida Campbell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nida Jewel (Hill) Campbell

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Nida Jewell Hill Campbell, 87, passed away peacefully Friday, June 7, 2019, in Kansas City, MO. Nida was born in Beverly, MO on January 17, 1932, to the late Russell Hill, Sr. and Minnie Searcy Hill. She was married to the late CSM. Carl E. Campbell for over 45 years and resided in Whiteville, TN.



From a basketball star, rodeo queen, Army wife, mother, bank teller, bookkeeper, shop owner, grandmother, to great grandmother, Nida was known for her kindness to all she encountered. She never saw a child she didn't immediately love, especially babies, often stopping and laughing and talking to them.



Nida was a devout member of Whiteville First United Methodist Church in Whiteville, TN where she sang in the choir for many years. She was a fifty-two-year member of The Order of the Eastern Star. Sewing was a lifelong passion for her. She delighted in making clothes for her sons and then especially for her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.



Over the years, she enjoyed bunko, 600, bingo, Farkle, and dominos, not for the playing of the games, but for the enjoyable company of friends and her grandchildren. Her family, her friends and her faith meant everything to her.



She is survived by her dearest sister, Della Hill Porter (Donald) of Farley, MO, her sons Jeff Campbell (Carol) of Memphis, TN, Daryl Campbell (Melanie) of Prospect, TN, Kevin Campbell (the late Lois Nell) of Selmer, TN and Greg Campbell of Hickory Withe, TN. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and dozens of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by seven siblings. Nida was a thirty-seven-year cancer survivor.



Memorial services for Nida will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Whiteville, TN and at Hillsboro Christian Church in Platte County, MO, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery.



Memorials can be sent to, , the , or Whiteville First United Methodist Church. Published in The Daily Memphian on June 13, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.