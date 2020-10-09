was born in Obion County, Tennessee, to Lola and Hugh Chambers on November 10, 1921. She passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020, in Germantown, Tennessee, at the age of 98.Mai grew up on her father's farm in Hickman, Kentucky, where she learned the value of hard work and sheer determination, qualities for which she became known. After graduating from Hickman High School in 1939, Mai moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to work at Third National Bank. While in Nashville, she met and married Robert W. Skidmore. They settled in Memphis, Tennessee, and had two children, daughter Janice and son Harold. Together, Mai and Bob were founding members of Graceland Baptist Church, where she served faithfully as nursery coordinator for 25 years. Mai lovingly cared for Bob for many years before his death in 1973. Later in life, Mai married Robert W. Chambers, whom she also cared for during his last days.Along with her parents and devoted husbands, Mai is preceded in death by sister Louise Curlin.Mai is survived by daughter Janice Few of Germantown, Tennessee; son Harold Skidmore (Debe) of Louisville, Kentucky; sister Edna Earl Roper of Hickman, Kentucky; granddaughters Lisa Yelverton (Adrian) and Laura Glenn of Memphis, Tennessee, Courtney Wheatley (Kyle) of Louisville, Kentucky, and Danielle Ware (Jason) of New Braunfels, Texas; great-granddaughters Kate, Ellie, and Mary Randall Yelverton and Maddison Ware; and lots of nieces, nephews, and cousins, many of whom she considered her own children.Mai will always be remembered for the countless loaves of bread she made and shared with others as well as her green thumb, which nurtured African violets, a beautiful flower garden, and nearly every vegetable and fruit possible. Mai was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church and was adopted by Forest Hill Baptist Church during her last few years of life.