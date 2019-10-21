|
Norma Jean Morrison, 93, passed away October 16, 2019. She was a graduate of Southside High School. Norma Jean was a member of Leawood Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and excellent cook. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Herbert Morrison; her parents, Leona and Wallace Trussell and brother, Paul Trussell. She is survived by her daughter, Jean Kennedy; son Mike Morrison (Dronda); 3 grandchildren, Joe Kennedy (Ashley), Kevin Kennedy (Kerri), and Nicole Willey (Michael). She also leaves 5 great-grandchildren, Stone Kennedy, Ella Kennedy, Sean Kennedy, Olivia Willey, and Piper Willey.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20 from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm followed by graveside services at 2:30 pm all at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 21, 2019