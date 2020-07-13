Norma Lee Harrell
11/3/1932 ~ 7/8/2020
Norma Lee Harrell of Bartlett, TN passed away on July 8, 2020, at the Ave Maria Home. She was born on November 3, 1932, in Drew County AR to Roy and Gracie Keeton Rial, who preceded her in death; and three brothers, James, Percy, and Ted.
Norma graduated from Drew Central High School in 1951 and married Jack Ingram, prior to her graduation. She later married Benjamin Harrell, Sr in 1966. They were married for 40 years until he passed away in 2008.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Dianna Jackson (Mark) and Janet Futrell (Jeff) both of Bartlett, TN. She had been blessed with 5 grandchildren, Rebekah Ashley (Bob) of Swartz Creek, MI, Stephanie Gross (David) of Moldova, Kelly Burgin (Terry) of Arlington, TN, Jason Jackson (Anna) of Arlington, TN and James Jackson of Memphis, TN, 15 great-grandchildren, one niece, Brenda Houston (Jim) of Mayflower, AR, 2 nephews, Randall Rial and Danny Roy Rial (Vicky) both of Hamburg, AR.
She had accepted Christ into her life at the tender age of 12 on February 21, 1944. She was very active at Rugby Hills Baptist Church for 40 years. She served on several committees and sang in the church choir every Sunday, a perfect example of a Godly Woman. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served in many capacities. She was proud to be a Licensed Practical Scrub Nurse and worked at John Gaston Hospital in the operating room in Memphis, TN for 20 years. She had a wonderful smile and laugh. She worked hard in her vegetable garden and her flower beds. She cleaned and cooked many fish for Pop, but never ate one. Seafood was not her favorite food. She would sit on the bank or in the boat reading a book. She loved her family beyond words. Her 5 grandchildren have many memories to share with their own children. She was very active in their lives.
She brightened everyone's life she ever touched. Even with Alzheimer's, she did not stop smiling or laughing out loud with her caregivers or family. She was truly a joy.
We are so thankful for Ave Maria Home and Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care during the last seven years of her life.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Ave Maria Home, Crossroads Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 1:00~2:00 pm with funeral service following at 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home on Whitten Road. 901-382-1000