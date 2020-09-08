Norma Lenzi Parham died peacefully in her sleep September 4, 2020. She was born May 10, 1919 in Memphis, TN to Sebastian and Rosa Lenzi. She was a lifelong Memphian and graduate of Sacred Heart High School. She was preceded in death by her husband William S. Parham, her brothers John, Paul, Joseph, Rev. Angelo Lenzi, and her twin sister Nora Liberto. She is survived by her three children, Rev. William Parham of Memphis, Rosemary Baranski (Jeff) of Germantown, Paul Parham (Ivy) of Hendersonville, TN, her grandsons Justin and William Baranski of Memphis, and granddaughter Jennifer Moss (Justin) of Murfreesboro, TN.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, September 9, 11am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation before Mass begins at 9:30, and Rosary at 10:30.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, The Kelly Kyle Memorial Scholarship Fund at Holy Rosary, or Christian Brothers High School.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store