Norma Louise (nee Greer) Alm, at the age of 83, passed away on May 20, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee. Among those celebrating her homecoming in heaven are her parents Dr. J. Bruce and Clara Greer; her husband Bernie; her son Andrew; and older sister Eleanor.



Norma was born in Toronto, Canada. She was the youngest of two daughters. She placed her faith in Jesus Christ at a young age and met her husband Bernard (Bernie) Alm through her church's high school youth group.



Norma and Bernie were married on July 2, 1958. Until the birth of their first son, Norma was an elementary school teacher. Her three children: Stephen, Andrew, and Carolyn were born four years apart. Norma and Bernie relocated to Memphis in the fall of 1991. Bernie passed away less than a year later in June 1992. Her second son, Andrew, passed away in May, 2009.



Norma was a strong woman with unshakeable faith. At one time of great loss, she commented to Stephen, "When we face adversity, we can either become bitter or better. I choose better." She loved her Savior, Jesus, with all of her heart, mind, soul, and strength. Hosting friends and family, Bible study, prayer, hymns of worship, reading, and giving were her delights. Norma attended Bellevue Baptist Church and was very involved in the Agape Sunday School class.



Norma Alm is survived by son Stephen (and Nadia) Alm; son Andrew's wife Sylvia Robertson; daughter Carolyn (and Victor) Santos; six grandchildren David Alm, Emily (and Brian) Knack, Joel Alm (and Megan), Elaine Alm, Carter Santos, and Kendra Santos; brother-in-law, Jim Dornan. In addition, she was thrilled to see the arrival of her great-grandson, Cooper Knack, in 2019. She loved her family with a passion and is remembered for her countless expressions of love towards them and her faithful prayer support.



A funeral service celebrating Norma's life will be held at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Visitation is from 12 to 1:30 PM; Service 1:30 PM CST. A separate graveside service will follow at Memorial Park South Woods Cemetery. The funeral service will be live-streamed on Memphis Funeral Home's Facebook page.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Gideons International or Love Worth Finding Ministries.

