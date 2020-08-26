, age 84, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020 at her home in Horn Lake, MS, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 13, 1936 in Parsons, TN, to Archie and Ola (Inman) Smith. Norma was a nurturing, kind and compassionate person who loved her family. She also loved the beach and enjoyed travelling to Hawaii with her husband of 26 years, Gene Chapman.Norma is predeceased by her parents, her first husband, Retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer Charlie Roberson and her granddaughter Shannon Turnbow. She is survived by her husband Gene; five children, Charnell Caudill (Dwayne), Rick Roberson (Karen), Renee' Acuff (Tim), Bill Chapman (Terry) and Donna Bridges; eight grandchildren Ashley (David), Chad (Hayley), Ethan, Evan (Jocelyn), Emma, Kayla, Bradley and Rachel (Brad); ten great-grandchildren Will, Aly, Morgan, Cami, Mason, Evie, Devin, Cole, Bella, Kalynn and Cameron; and her sister Shirley Higdon.