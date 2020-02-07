|
Norman Eugene Newman Sr., 88, went to be with our Lord Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War, a graduate of Memphis State College and licensed architect spending most of his career with Roy P. Harover & Associates; retiring from LRK. Pop's greatest joy in his life was his love and dedication to his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Ford Newman, Sr. and Josephine Hale Newman.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nell Crain Newman; daughter, Natalie Elizabeth Johnson; three sons, Norman "Chip" Eugene Newman, Jr. (Eddie Lynn), Neal Edward Newman (Sharis), and Nicholas Ethan Newman (Kendra); nine grandchildren, Kyle Newman (Anna), Will Johnson (Whitney), Nathaneal Newman, Gracie Ruben (Alex), Gabriel Newman, Kimber Newman, Leighton Bond (Jeremy), Logan Newman, and Brandon Newman; and four great-grandchildren, Mason Newman, Hatcher Newman, Jace Newman, and Ava Grace Ruben; and a brother, James Ford Newman, Jr.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 5-7 p.m.; and Sunday, February 9, from 1-2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 9, at 2 p.m. in the Fireside chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 7, 2020