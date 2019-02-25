Resources More Obituaries for Norris Ross Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norris Preston "Buddy" Ross

Buddy Ross was born on September 13, 1949 to the late Norris "Shorty" Ross and Willie Gray Ross in Memphis, TN, and passed away on February 21, 2019. He attended Bartlett High School and loved to play baseball. He worked about 20 years for Yellow Freight Systems as a Dock Shift Manager in Jackson, MS, and Memphis, TN. He then served as Operations Manager for the Historical Cordova Community Center, TN for 7 years. As a young man, he enjoyed deer hunting and some golf, but his true love was bass fishing.



He was Dad to Valerie Hightower (Ken) and Kimberly Moore (Andy); and Granddaddy to Ashley & Lauryn Hightower and Hannah & Gracie Moore. He leaves his mother, Willie; a brother, Larry Ross (Nancy); and a sister, Linda Hodges. He was married to Linda Storey Ross and as the spouse of a member of the US Army Corps of Engineers, he was part of the Corps family and he cherished those friendships. Buddy's family and friends were his most valued treasures. He left us with wonderful memories of a special person who was sincerely interested in others of any age and whose smile and laughter was irresistible. Buddy will be remembered for the courage he showed us during his long fight with cancer. He will be missed.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 4pm to 7pm, with a funeral service at 10 am, on Monday, February 25, 2019, all to be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700, N Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to West Cancer Center or or the . Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 25, 2019