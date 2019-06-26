|
Norris "Rick" Taylor, Jr, age 67, passed away at his home in Walls, MS. on June 23, 2019.
Rick was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; his parents, Norris Richard, Sr, and Mary Graham Taylor and is survived by 1 son, Richard "Chris" Taylor (Brandi) from Walls, MS; 1 daughter, Christina Carter from Panama City, FL; 4 sisters, Diane Jackson, Alisa Bonds, Linda Richards and Elaine Hines; 2 brothers, Steve Taylor and Tim Taylor; 6 grandchildren, Scott, Dalton,Kobe, Mary, Mattie, and Garrett; and 1 great-grandchild, Kaiden.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 26 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services celebrating his life at 1 p.m. all at Memorial Park Funeral home. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 26, 2019
