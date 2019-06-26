Home

Norris Rick Taylor Jr.

Norris "Rick" Taylor, Jr, age 67, passed away at his home in Walls, MS. on June 23, 2019.

Rick was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; his parents, Norris Richard, Sr, and Mary Graham Taylor and is survived by 1 son, Richard "Chris" Taylor (Brandi) from Walls, MS; 1 daughter, Christina Carter from Panama City, FL; 4 sisters, Diane Jackson, Alisa Bonds, Linda Richards and Elaine Hines; 2 brothers, Steve Taylor and Tim Taylor; 6 grandchildren, Scott, Dalton,Kobe, Mary, Mattie, and Garrett; and 1 great-grandchild, Kaiden.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 26 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services celebrating his life at 1 p.m. all at Memorial Park Funeral home. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 26, 2019
