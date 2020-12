Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Obie Jean Bills, 63, passed, November 22, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee.



Visitation, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 9 until 10 a.m., funeral 10 a.m, both at N. J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home, 12 South Parkway West. Burial to follow at New Park Cemetery.



She leaves her son, Jonathan Bills, father, Samson Bills, Sr., brothers, Samson Bills, Jr., Jimmy Montgomery, sisters, Bertha Thomas, Bernice (Charles) Malone, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

