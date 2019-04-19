Resources More Obituaries for Obie Ham Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Obie Nathaniel Ham

Obituary Flowers Obie Nathaniel Ham, age 90, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday April 18, 2019.



Mr. Ham owned Rayburns Café on Collierville Town Square for many years. He was a mechanic by trade, an avid Cardinals fan and enjoyed tending to his Vegetable garden. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy M. Ham, his grandson, Ronald Ferrell, his great grandson, Christopher D. Matthews, his brother, Leonard Ham, his two sisters Doris Dixon and Beulah Hamner. Obie is survived by his son, Mike Ham, his three daughters, Robin Thomas (Mike), Donna Goode, and Obie G. Ham, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren.



The family would like to give a special thank you to his grandson, Chris Cook (Angie) for their loving care.



The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 West Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017. Following the visitation will be a graveside service from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM at New Salem Cemetery in Cayce, MS.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colliervillefuneral.com for the Ham family. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 19, 2019