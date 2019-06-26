Services Shackelford Funeral Directors 109 Mecklenburg Drive Bolivar , TN 38008 731-658-5277 Resources More Obituaries for Ola Babb Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ola Mae Babb

Obituary Flowers Ms. Ola Mae Babb, age 95 of Memphis, formerly of Toone, TN, went to be with her Lord on Monday afternoon, June 24, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.



Graveside services will be held Friday morning, June 28 at Rainey Cemetery in Toone with Robert Louie Gibson officiating. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Bolivar are in charge of the service.



She was born in Hardeman County and had lived in Memphis for over 70 years. Ms. Babb was the daughter of the late Leo Floyd and Irene Mae Tate Babb. She is also preceded in death by two brothers, James Roy and Ernest Lloyd Babb; and a nephew, Jim Babb.



She began her working life as a school teacher before becoming a bookkeeper for Edward LeMaster Co. in Memphis. At the time of her death, Ms. Babb was a member of Colonial Cumberland Presbyterian Church but formerly had been an active member of East Side Cumberland Presbyterian.



A loving daughter, sister, and aunt, she is remembered by her family as a lady with a warm and caring personality, as well as a wonderful sense of humor. As a young lady, she was part of the Marty Martin Dance Studio where she served as Mr. Martin's dance partner. The television show aired every Saturday out of Jackson, TN. She also enjoyed traveling at home and abroad.



Survivors include her sister-in-law, Vivian Babb of Toone; and four nieces, Janet Underwood of Toone, Debbie (Steve) Johnson and Kathy (Mike) Watts, both of Germantown, TN and Julie (Robert) Mathis of Henderson.



Memorials for Ms. Babb may be sent to the . Published in The Daily Memphian on June 26, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries