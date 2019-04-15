Obituaries POWERED BY image/svg+xml Resources More Obituaries for Olan Swaffar Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Olan Eugene Swaffar

1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Olan Eugene Swaffar, age 80, resident of the Hickory Withe Community and husband of Carolyn Wilkins Swaffar, departed this life Friday afternoon, April 12, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.



Funeral Services with Military Honors for Mr. Swaffar will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Little, the pastor of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Swaffar will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Olan was born September 4, 1938, in Dyess, Arkansas, the son of the late Ernest Monroe Swaffar and Hattie Mae Bone Swaffar. He received his education in West Memphis, Arkansas and served his country in the United States Air Force.



He was married June 14, 1975, to the former Carolyn Wilkins and was employed as an air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Commission. Olan was a member of First Baptist Church in Clarendon, Arkansas and will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



He was a social person who loved his animals and enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the yard, watching University of Memphis Tiger basketball and football, traveling and camping.



Mr. Swaffar is survived by his wife of almost 44 years, Carolyn Wilkins Swaffar of Hickory Withe, TN; two sons, Charles R. Lee of The Woodlands, TX, Steven R. Lee of Jacksonville, AR; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



