Ollie B. Dillon, Jr. died in Memphis on May 30, 2020. He was born to Ollie B. Dillon, Sr. and Vera Thornhill Dillon in McComb, MS, on October 19, 1926. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings Clyde Dillon, Gladys Thompson and Christine Buckley and nephew Joseph Clyde Dillon. Following his service in the occupation in Germany in 1945, he became an honors student at Millsaps College where he was active in several campus organizations and the First Baptist Church of Jackson, Mississippi.



Ollie moved to Memphis and was employed in the business office of General Truck Sales for more than fifty years. He found fulfillment in his work there and formed many longtime friendships with coworkers.



Most of his retirement years were spent in The Parkview, which he enjoyed very much. He made a point to greet the ladies at the desk with a friendly smile and often sang a line or two from an old musical.



He was a much loved uncle to nieces Margaret Day, Doris Johnston and Donna Buckley and nephew, Larry Dillon; great nephews Wesley Day and Jordan Johnston, great nieces Margaret Ann Day and Erika Johnston; great great nephews Mahlon Day, Turner Dillon Day and Carson Johnston and great great niece Sara Beth Day.



He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and remembered for his kind heart and generosity.



There will be a family service and burial at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

