Ollie Patsy (Malone) Shipp Obituary
Mrs. Ollie Patsy Malone-Shipp, 90, passed away on September 7, 2019.

Visitation is on Friday, September 20, 2019, 4 - 6 pm at Joe Ford Funeral Home. The funeral is on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 am at Lutheran Baptist Church, 3223 Redbud Rd. Burial in New Park Cemetery.

She leaves six daughters, Charlesetta Shipp, Juliett Adams, Gloria Shipp, Yolanda Taylor, Danese Anderson, JoAnn Shipp, two sons Charles Hipp, Jr., (Susette), Dennis Shipp (Evelyn), 26 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 18, 2019
