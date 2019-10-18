|
|
|
Opal C. Binford, 88, of Bartlett, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
She was previously deceased by two husbands, Bryant Blaylock and Wilbert Binford and four siblings, Ruby Jewel Chadwick Miller, Raymond Lawrence Chadwick, Joyce Mae Chadwick, and Faye Chadwick Nave.
Mrs. Binford is survived by her three children, Gloria Tuminello and her husband Vince, Michael Blaylock and his wife Donna, and Walter Blaylock and his wife Liz, six grandchildren, Leah Russell and her husband Eric, Michael Blaylock, Jr., Ashley Anderson and her husband J, Karen Laufenberg and her husband Jake, Amanda Newman and her husband Frankie, Jonathan Hobbs and his wife Michelle, six great-grandchildren, and a host of many adopted family members.
Opal was a true servant. Many of the friends she made along the way were people she volunteered alongside, taught in Sunday School, or served at the Wings Cancer Foundation. Opal loved life and people. In her earlier days, she could be found at the lake teaching her grandkids how to fish. As she grew older, she enjoyed nature. Sitting in the kitchen and watching birds through the window became a favorite pastime. She loved Cardinals and rainbows! As moving around became a challenge, Opal could be found at home, working a puzzle or coloring little cards of encouragement that she would hand out to those she encountered out and about. You couldn't meet her and not be touched by her love for Jesus and her love for others.
The family takes comfort in knowing that upon entering Heaven, she finally heard Jesus say "Well done, my good and faithful servant!"
The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, October 20th from 3:00 pm. Until 5:00 pm. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The Celebration of Life service will be on Monday, October 21st at 1:00 pm. also at the funeral home. The burial will immediately follow at Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Road in Bartlett.
Memorial contributions can be made in Opal's name to West Cancer Clinic (Wings Volunteers).
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 18, 2019