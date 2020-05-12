Or Copy this URL to Share

She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Maurice E. Moore, and an infant daughter.



She is survived by three children, Pat Ward (Norvil) of Steele, Missouri, Jerry Moore (Linda) of Jackson, Tennessee, and Dean Moore of Memphis, Tennessee, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends.



One of twelve children of B. H. and "Lizzie" Ward of Zent, Arkansas of whom, one sister remains, Lucile Jenkins, of Clinton, Arkansas.



Private graveside services with the immediate family will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020. Services are entrusted to Family Funeral Care.



