Orville "Phil" Lee Phillips, Jr., lifelong Memphis resident, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 75.



Born on October 14, 1943, Mr. Phillips was the son of the late Orville Sr. and Emma Tremmel Phillips Loop. Phil graduated from Central High School Class of 1961, then received his bachelor's degree from Memphis State University. He was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired as a manager from the Planters Gin Company of Memphis.



Phil was an avid outdoorsman. He loved gardening, sport shooting, working on his cars, and grilling. He was also loved by his four-legged companions.



Mr. Phillips is survived by his children Jennifer (Margie) Baker, Rebecca Phillips, and Russell Phillips; sisters Emily Posey, Maggi Comes and Mary Yager; grandchildren James and Eden Baker, and nieces Genevieve Posey, Amy Turner, and Katie Pendleton.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 24th beginning at eleven o'clock in the morning with gathering and refreshments prior to the service all at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1738 Galloway Avenue, Memphis, TN 38112. Rev. Amanda Westmoreland will lead the memorial service.



The family suggests memorials in Phil's name be sent to at www.lls.org.



Online condolences, floral offerings, and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net. Published in The Daily Memphian on July 22, 2019