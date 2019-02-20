|
|
|
Oscar Duke, 89, of Atoka, TN, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. Mr. Duke was a retired farmer who loved being outdoors. He was of the Baptist faith and loved his family. Mr. Duke especially enjoyed his sweets.
Oscar was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Sara, his brothers Armando, Mauricio, Mario, Arturo, and his sister Linda. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Sara Covarrubias and her husband Alex, Gloria Duke, Norma Danielson and her husband David, his grandchildren, Alexander and Christopher Covarrubias, David Danielson, Jennifer Garcia, Miguel and Oscar Azcunaga, and his great grandchildren, Reid Alexander Covarrubias, Sophia Grace Covarrubias, Shane Alan Danielson, Luke Theodore Danielson, Alejandro, Andrea, Adriana, Ana, and Miguel Alexander Azcunaga Jr.
The family will receive friend's from 1:00 pm with a service to follow at 2:00 pm, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. 901-725-0100
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 20, 2019
