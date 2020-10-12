passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home in Cordova, TN.He was born on June 27, 1935 in York, Alabama. He graduated from Meridian High School in Meridian, MS, served three years in the United States Army Security Agency as a Sargent ES, and then attended Mid-South Tech School of Electronics in Birmingham, AL. In 1962, Osie relocated to Memphis, TN where he owned and operated Quality Television Service until his retirement. From 2011 to 2017 Osie resided with his wife in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.Osie married his bride of 50 years, Carolyn Miller Williams on April 2, 1966. He became a father to three, an ordained Baptist Deacon and an active member of Trinity Baptist Church in Cordova, TN.Committed to serving others, Osie, together with his wife, taught a four year old Sunday School class, tutored at Georgia Avenue Elementary School and traveled to eight countries on mission trips.He is the father of Karen Williams Lycan (Don), J. Robert Williams, Jr. "Bobby" (Gwin), and Steven Kirk Williams; grandfather/"Papaw" of Amy Ward Cope (Chris), Lyndsey Williams Harmon (Brad), Erin Miller Wray (Christopher), Whitney Williams, Chelsea Russell Jacobs (Brandon), Ryan Williams; great grandfather of Madison and McKenzie Cope, Bailey Kate, Miller, and Baker Harmon and Cameron and Addison Jacobs.He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Miller Poore, parents Charles Keiffer Poore Sr. and Callie Deas Blankenship, and brothers Charles K. Poore Jr., Bobby Melvin Poore and Jack Poore.