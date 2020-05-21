Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Otto's life story with friends and family

Share Otto's life story with friends and family





Born in New Orleans, LA; Buddy was one of six children of the late Otto & Lola Fletschinger. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam war and a retiree of the U.S. Postal Service after 40 years.



Buddy is survived by his wife of 50 years Barbara Fletschinger; children Stacey (Matt) Day, Amy (Rob) Blake and Keith Fletschinger; grandchildren Logan & Austin Day, Mia Blake, and Nancy Kate & Will Fletschinger; sisters Joan Hendricks and Linda Lusk; and brother Ron Fletschinger.



Services for Buddy will be held at a later date with burial in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered through

Otto J. "Buddy" Fletschinger, Jr., died Thursday morning, May 21, 2020.Born in New Orleans, LA; Buddy was one of six children of the late Otto & Lola Fletschinger. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam war and a retiree of the U.S. Postal Service after 40 years.Buddy is survived by his wife of 50 years Barbara Fletschinger; children Stacey (Matt) Day, Amy (Rob) Blake and Keith Fletschinger; grandchildren Logan & Austin Day, Mia Blake, and Nancy Kate & Will Fletschinger; sisters Joan Hendricks and Linda Lusk; and brother Ron Fletschinger.Services for Buddy will be held at a later date with burial in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store