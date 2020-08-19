, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Methodist Olive Branch.Ozelle was born on December 24, 1932 to the late Clarence and Robbie Coggins in Pontotoc, MS. She was a graduate of Blue Mountain College and also graduated from Memphis State with her Masters. Ozelle had a passion for education, family and church. She loved spending her Sunday mornings in her Sunday school class. Ozelle was a natural born leader, fearless in all endeavors, and was a fighter until she took her last breath. Her strength and perseverance were admired by many. She taught for Memphis City Schools and also, Ozelle worked as a Real Estate Broker for Ozelle Hipp Realty and retired after 35 years.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Stanley Hipp, and two brothers, Rayburn Coggins, and Marion Coggins.Ozelle leaves behind three children, Michelle Hipp Robinson (Terry), Kay Cash (Billy) and Stanley Hipp,II, and two sister in laws, Jone Coggins and Ann Coggins. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Justin Robinson (Logan), Tyler Robinson, Cayman Michelle Cash and two great grandchildren, Abraham "Abe" Butler Robinson and Augustus "Gus" Robinson.