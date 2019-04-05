Resources More Obituaries for Pamela Chapman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pamela Chapman

After a long and courageous fight, cancer quietly took the life of Pamela Chapman on March 26, 2019, at Methodist Alliance Hospice care center. Yet it must be said that cancer never defeated her spirit, diminished her zest for living, nor erased the smile with which she greeted everyone, friend or stranger.



Pam was born in Memphis, Tennessee on December 19, 1954, and loved the city, her life's partner, husband, E. Winslow (Buddy) Chapman, and frequent travels throughout Europe. She savored their final trip over the 2018 Christmas-New Year's holidays to Prague and Vienna, a journey taken despite her illness's attempts to slow her down.



Pam was an active and faithful member of St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, where she had served as a senior warden. For 37 years she worked at FedEx, including as executive assistant to Bruce Townsend, Corporate Vice-President for Security.



Besides her husband Buddy, Pam is survived by her step-children Winslow Chapman and Susan Chapman Graham (Paul), both of Jacksonville, Florida; step-grandchildren Eveleth Winslow Chapman, Morgan Goodwin Chapman, Alexis Graham and Palmer Graham, of Jacksonville; brother Walter Marshall Whitby Jr. (Jane) of Olive Branch, Mississippi; sisters Jamie Whitby Anderson (Jim) of Echola, Alabama, and Toni Whitby Watermeier of Carmel, Indiana; three nieces, five nephews, two grandnieces and a host of extended family.



Pam is preceded in death by her parents Walter Marshall Whitby Sr. and Jamie Estes Whitby, her sister Martha Whitby Danley, and nephew Walter Marshall Whitby III.



A memorial reception will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Mary's, with services, immediately following at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's, or to causes she held dear at the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, or to the .



Pam Chapman's remains will be inurned at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Her final resting place will be but a short walk from where she married Buddy Chapman in the Naval Academy's historic Main Chapel.



