Pamela Diane "Pam" Wiseman
Pamela "Pam" Diane Wiseman, 57, passed away on September 30, 2020.

She grew up attending Christ United Methodist Church and is currently a member of Harvest Church. She was a devoted follower of Christ and is now with her Heavenly Father. Mrs. Wiseman graduated from the University of Memphis with a Nursing Degree enabling her to make a long career with Methodist as a Registered Nurse. She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, and mother, who was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Her survivors include her loving husband of 30 years, Gary Wiseman; two sons, Alex Wiseman, Austin Wiseman; parents, Harry and Vivian Murchison and Ted Wayland; and one brother, Brad Wayland.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 2 pm to 5 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home.

All memorials can be made in her honor to Truth Seekers Fellowship.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 2, 2020.
