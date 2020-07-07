Loving mother, wife, grandmother, friend, confidant, gardener and chef.....Pamela Fey (Baldwin), age 74, died peacefully on July 4, 2020.



Born in New Orleans, LA and lived in Memphis, Tennessee, she attended Little Flower Elementary School, St. Agnes High School and Kent State University.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Robert W. Fey, Jr., and her son, Grant M. Fey.



Pam is survived by her brother, Phillip Baldwin (Bettye) of Colorado, children Alise Fey (Steve) Hale of Atlanta, Georgia and Stewart S. (Julie) Fey of Franklin, Tennessee; and four grandchildren, Grace, Thomas, Ben and Abbey.



Pam was dedicated to nurturing and enhancing the lives of the many families and children that she encountered over the 45 years of living in her East Memphis neighborhood. A passionate cook, she spent countless hours making gourmet meals for neighbors, friends and strangers. She was a master gardener with a green thumb to be envied by all. Always with a pristine yard full of flowers and a vegetable garden, she loved to spend time outside tending to her plants and garden.



Services will be handled by Memphis Funeral Home. Formal services will be held at a later date and will be communicated as appropriate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store