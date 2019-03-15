Resources More Obituaries for Pat Wade Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pat Wade

Obituary Flowers Pat Wade, 80, died March 14, 2019 at Bright Glade.



She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas M. Wade and June B. Wade and her brother Thomas M. Wade, Jr (Patricia).



She is survived by her brothers Burke Wade (Mimi) and Jules Wade (Ann) of Memphis and seven nephews and nieces and thirteen grand nephews and nieces.



Pat was a native Memphian and graduate of St. Agnes Academy. She worked on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC for 35 years in the offices of Congressman Dan Kuykendall, Senator Trent Lott, Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, and Vice President George H. W. Bush. Throughout her career she was instrumental in helping Memphians in need to obtain services of the federal government, giving personal tours of the Capitol, introducing them to our public officials, and assisting young people in obtaining sponsorship for the Senate Page program. Her outgoing personality made her a favorite of many prominent politicians.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 18th at St. Louis Catholic Church.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to The Monastery St. Clare, 1300 Dellwood Ave., Memphis, TN 38127 or to a . Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 15, 2019