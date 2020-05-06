Patricia "Pat" Prendergast went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020.



She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Merkin, son-in-law John Merkin and grandchildren Ashley & Drew Merkin. She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church. She graduated from the University of Memphis with a BS in Education and a Masters in Administration. She taught for 31 years in Memphis City Schools. She was a recipient of the Rotary award for teaching excellence and listed as Who's Who among America's teachers.



No public services are planned.



Memorials may be sent to The Salvation Army.



