Patricia Ann Harris, 66, of Memphis, TN, passed away on February 28, 2020, at home in Memphis.
Pat was born in Memphis to Wayne and Mary Etta Reeves (both deceased) on September 21, 1953. She is survived by Alvin Harris, husband; Tracy Lin Duckworth, daughter; and Thomas Reeves, brother. She also leaves behind her stepchildren: Kimberly Leos, Tammy Vick, and Todd Harris. And lastly, she leaves her adored fur babies: Tootie, Dasche, and Scooter.
Pat was a valued employee in the hospitality business. She started at Holiday City in reservations and moved up the ladder as the company became Promus, and then eventually Hilton.
Visitation will be at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Memorial Park in the Fireside Chapel. Services will follow at 7:00 PM.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 9, 2020