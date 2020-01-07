|
Patricia (Pat) Byars Harrison, 83, passed away January 2nd, 2020 at Germantown Methodist Hospital with sisters-in-law, Sandra Alliston and Martha McGee, by her side.
Pat was born in Camden, AR, graduated from TCU, and retired as secretary to Joseph Powell, President and CEO of Baptist Hospital, but she will be mostly remembered for her inspirational piano playing, her sweet voice, and a life heralding the Good News that Jesus loves you.
Pat leaves her husband of 64 years, John Harrison, son-in-law David Brown, grandsons D.J. Brown and Daniel Brown. She is preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Anna Byars and her daughter Stacy Brown.
A gathering of family and friends for Pat will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at LaBelle Haven Baptist Church, 4800 HWY 305 N, Olive Branch, MS 38654. Following the gathering of family and friends will be a celebration of life service from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM at La Belle Haven Baptist Church, 4800 HWY 305 N, Olive Branch, MS 38654.
The family request that memorials be made to your local church.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 7, 2020