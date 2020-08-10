Patricia Ann Johnson, 75, of Collierville, passed from this life Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Memphis, TN. She was born March 5, 1945 in McAlester, OK to the late Alfred Reuben and Flora Frazier Kinkaid. Ms. Johnson was a Payroll Administrator with Clevite Engine Parts and was Baptist in faith.She is survived by two daughters; Karen Richardson (Michael), Carla Amsden (Michael), son; Eddie Shoaf (Terry), sisters; Peggy Langford (James), Pam Kinkaid, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.