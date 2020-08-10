1/1
Patricia Ann Johnson
1945 - 2020
Patricia Ann Johnson, 75, of Collierville, passed from this life Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Memphis, TN. She was born March 5, 1945 in McAlester, OK to the late Alfred Reuben and Flora Frazier Kinkaid. Ms. Johnson was a Payroll Administrator with Clevite Engine Parts and was Baptist in faith.

She is survived by two daughters; Karen Richardson (Michael), Carla Amsden (Michael), son; Eddie Shoaf (Terry), sisters; Peggy Langford (James), Pam Kinkaid, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 5pm - 7pm at Collierville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10am Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the T. Carl Rutledge memorial chapel at Collierville Funeral Home. Burial will be in Memphis Memorial Gardens in Bartlett, TN.

Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
