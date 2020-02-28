Home

Patricia Ann "Trish" Kennedy

Patricia Ann "Trish" Kennedy Obituary
Patricia "Trish" Ann Kennedy, 75, beloved wife and loving mother, passed away at her home on February 27, 2020.

She was an avid walker, loved to travel and growing flowers and plants.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, David S. Kennedy; daughter. Christy (David) Tullis; son, Kelly Gookin and two sisters, Johnnie (Aaron) Sultanik of New York, New York and Alexandra (Ross) Arnold of Portland Oregon.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38119.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 28, 2020
