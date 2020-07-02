1/1
Patricia Ann Whitten
1936 - 2020
Patricia Ann Whitten, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Pine Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bolivar. Patricia was born May 21, 1936, in Shelby County to the late Eathel Elamuel Mahar and Ida Mae Putt Mahar.

She is survived by a son; Mark Thoda (Donna), five grandchildren; Trayce Finney, Dixie Brewington, Billy Thoda, Aaron Hasapis, Amber Hasapis, and ten great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother; Roy Daniel Mahar, and two sons; Matthew A. Thoda and David Henry Thoda.

A visitation for Patricia will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 West Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017. Funeral services will be Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:00 AM, 534 West Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017. Burial will follow at Morning Sun Cemetery, 2682 Morning Sun Rd, Cordova, Tennessee 38016.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
